Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Biden Calls Truce Agreement 'genuine Opportunity' To Make Progress

US President Joe Biden on May 21 praised the truce between Israel and Hamas after an 11-day conflict over the Gaza Strip that killed more than 200 people.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

US President Joe Biden on May 21 praised the truce between Israel and Hamas after an 11-day conflict over the Gaza Strip that killed more than 200 people. In a roughly four minutes statement, Biden made his first public remarks about the violence. He lauded the ceasefire agreement and called for “full cooperation” with Palestinians and Israelis. 

The US President said that his administration would coordinate with the Palestinian Authority to send aid to the Gaza Strip for its reconstruction following the airstrikes. He even noted that he has spoken to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu six times in the last two weeks, and added that he spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Further, Biden called that ceasefire a “genuine opportunity” to make progress. 

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," Biden said at the White House, hailing Egypt's role in brokering the agreement.

Israel and the militant Hamas agreed to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire on Thursday. Israel’s security cabinet unanimously voted to approve Egypt’s proposal for an unconditional truce with Hamas, according to Netanyahu’s office. Shortly after this, Hamas also confirmed via a spokesperson that it too would enter into a ceasefire and truce.

UNGA Prez says ceasefire was ‘overdue’ 

Leaders from across the world welcomed the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine which ended the 11-day conflict. Among them was United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he shared an official statement pertaining to the Gaza conflict and the newly deliberated truce and said that the ceasefire was “overdue” and “reassuring”. Bozkir also brought to light what lies ahead of the turmoil, concerning not only infrastructure restoration in the battered Gaza Strip but a global unison to prevent bloodshed and violence in the region. 

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defences. Israel's warplanes and artillery, on the other hand, struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. 

