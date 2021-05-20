Israel-Hamas Conflict: Biden Dials Netanyahu, Encourages To Ensure Protection Of Civilians

As the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict now nears two weeks since the first offensive by Hamas, United States President Joe Biden on May 17 in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against the offensive first launched by the Palestinian militants in Gaza. Biden also encouraged Netanyahu to not leave any stone unturned for the protection of its innocent civilians, as per the readout of the telephonic conversation released by the White House on Monday. US President also welcomed the efforts to address the inter-communal violence in Israel and prevail peace in the Middle Eastern nation.

The White House said in a statement regarding the Biden-Netanyahu conversation, “The President reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks. The President welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.”

“The two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end. The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch.,” it added.

Biden-Netanyahu’s follow-up call on Wednesday

After reiterating his support for Israel’s right to defend against the Palestinian offensive, Biden on Wednesday (local time) again spoke with Netanyahu on phone to take follow up on the progress made to achieve peace and calm in the country. The readout of the call on May 19 said, “The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States.”

“The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” it added. Meanwhile, the death toll as per the health ministry in Gaza as per Wednesday crossed 227 including 64 children and 38 women. In Israel, at least 12 people have died as airstrike exchange continues amid heightened global pressure to end the offensive.

IMAGE: AP