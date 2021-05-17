Israel-Palestine Conflict: US 'ready To Offer' Help If Both Parties 'seek A Ceasefire'

The United States on May 16 told the United Nations Security Council that it has relayed it to Israel, Palestinians, and others that it is "ready to offer" its help if the parties involved seek a ceasefire. On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council convened for its first open session to discuss the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that began with Palestinian militants, Hamas attacking Israel with rockets and triggering strong retaliation. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council said that the US has been “working tirelessly” through the diplomatic challenge to end the crisis.

“The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to this conflict,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “Because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security.”

🎬 Tune in LIVE for @UN Security Council Open Debate chaired by @Chinamission2un on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. Followed by media stakeouts.@UNDPPA #Gaza #UNSC #Israel #Palestine



📅 16 May 🕙 10am, New York, EDT https://t.co/6b9viwzNSl — UN Web TV (@UNWebTV) May 16, 2021

The first open UNSC meeting followed two closed-door sessions on Israel and Palestine conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that Israel’s campaign in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza was continuing at “full force.” The US, which is a strong ally of Israel, has been corned at the UN over its objection to a public statement by the Security Council on one of the worst instances of violence in the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict because it fears the repercussions in behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Prompting reaction from China, UNSC President for May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, “We call upon the US to shoulder its responsibilities, take a just position, and together with most of the international community support the Security Council in easing the situation.” china also said on May 16 that it would again push the council to try and agree on a statement.

UN Sec-Gen on Israel-Palestine conflict

The calls raising concerns about spiking civilian death toll in the Israel-Palestine conflict came as on May 16 the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council that the hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling.” While opening the 15-member council’s first public meeting on the conflict that has now been going on for several weeks, Guterres also reiterated his calls for an immediate end to the fighting.

The truce efforts are still being made by Egypt, Qatar and the UN. earlier, the United States also sent an envoy to the region and US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

Image credits: AP/Twitter