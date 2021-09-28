Israel Says Iran Has Crossed Nuclear 'red Lines’; Tehran Refutes Claim As 'full Of Lies'

In a scathing attack launched at Iran’s nuclear ambitions at the United Nations (UN), Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his Monday’s speech said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has crossed all nuclear “red lines” as he vowed to stop them from acquiring and stockpiling nuclear arsenal, and “not allow” Iran to fulfill its nukes agenda, even if it meant that Israel had to “act alone”. Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations (UN), H.E. Dr. Majid Takht Ravanchi, blasted the Israeli regime’s prime minister over the latter’s accusations made in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) saying that Israel’s “Iran-phobia” was running rampant at the UN. The two nations exchanged barbs and bitter sentiments as premier Naftali Bennett menaced Iran as a country that portrays a global threat to security, while Ravanchi labelled Israel’s PM remarks as “full of lies.”

Iran-phobia runs rampant at UN. The Israeli regime PM’s speech was full of lies on Iran. That regime is in no position to discuss our peaceful program when it has hundreds of nuclear warheads. And his silence on Palestine illustrates a determination to deprive Palestinian rights. — Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) September 27, 2021

The Islamic Republic has taken "a major leap forward" towards its nuclear production capabilities and weapons-grade uranium enrichment, warned Bennett. "Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, all red lines have been crossed,” he told the UN's annual meeting in New York on 27 September. But the latter made no mention of Israel's decades-long conflict with the Palestinians on the Gaza Strip in his first-ever speech as the Israel leader after he ousted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his 12-year robust rule.

In an affirmative stance against its regional archfoe, the Israeli leader went on to add on Monday that Iran's nuclear program had “hit a watershed moment and so has our [Israel’s] tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning,” Bennett asserted, adding that “Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon". “Israel is a lighthouse in a stormy sea,” he said.

“Iran’s great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region — and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella,” Israeli leader Bennett in his more adaptive tone than Netanyahu’s combative one, said. He went on to add, that some countries in the international community concluded that nuclear-capable Iran is an “inevitable reality”. “Israel doesn’t have that privilege,” he stressed, adding “We [Israel] will not tire, will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon". He outlined that the world was battling two plagues that are challenging the very fabric, coronavirus and the political polarisation. He alleged that Iran has sought to control the Middle East region under its “nuclear umbrella”.

Israel 'in no position' to discuss nuclear warheads, Iran responds as spat intensified

In defiance of Bennett's UN speech, Iran's Takht Ravanchi wrote, “That [Israel] regime is in no position to discuss our peaceful program when it has hundreds of nuclear warheads.” Iran has accused the Jewish state of Israel of running a notorious and secretive nuclear weapons program with 200 non-conventional warheads, although such claims have not been established. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the past, has issued verbal threats against israel, saying that the state is "not a country, but a terrorist base", as he backed armed designated groups such as Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah as "pillar of Iran's foreign policy". "Fighting this despotic regime is fighting oppression and terrorism, and (doing so) is everyone's duty," Iran's supreme leader has said in his remarks on state TV. Israeli PM, meanwhile, urged that the world makes more concerted efforts to squash Iran’s nuclear activities.