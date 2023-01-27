'It Changed My Life': Tennessee Students Build Robotic Hand For classmate

A group of innovative students changed the life of their classmate, who was suffering from syndactyly, a condition where the hand remains underdeveloped by birth. Sergio Peralta was gifted a prosthetic hand by his classmates at Tennessee high school after a teacher assigned his engineering class a project to "build Sergio a new hand."

15-year-old Peralta told CBS News, "In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand." "Like nobody would ever find out." After a teacher learned about his condition, students were asked to work on it. "You're supposed to be engineering, coming up with new ideas, solving issues," Henderson High School student Leslie Jaramillo told WTVF, a local CBS affiliate. "And just making things better than how they used to be."

Tennessee students build robotic hand for classmate

Peralta used to do his daily activities by only using his left hand, including writing, eating, and carrying his water bottle from class to class, but innovation by his classmates came as a surprise for him. "They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand,' and I never expected it," Sergio said. "Like, never in a million years."

Henderson High School principal Bob Cotter told the BBC that Sergio's robotic hand "is a testament to the students we have here who care about each other and the programme that Jeff Wilkins has built." It took the students around a month to complete their project, which included designing, 3D printing, and sizing the prototype to Sergio's hand. After completion of the project, they conducted a test with a game of catch, and the new robotic hand worked well. "After living without a hand for 15 years and they actually offered me two is actually pretty cool," Peralta. "Like changed my life"

