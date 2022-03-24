'It's Human Right': Blinken Asks Taliban To Reverse Ban On Girls' Education In Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Thursday, condemned the Taliban's U-turn over reopening secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan. Stating that education is a human right, he also rejected the Taliban's excuses for switching their promise to Afghans.

"Education is a human right, and the United States rejects the Taliban's excuses for reversing their commitment to the people of Afghanistan that all Afghans would be able to return to school at all levels today. As many girls and women were returning to secondary classrooms across the country, they were told to go home until further notice," Blinken said in a statement on Women and Girls' Education in Afghanistan.

He also said that the US is with Afghan girls and their families. He said that decision, if not reversed by the Taliban, will harm the Afghan people and the country's prospects of economic growth and the group's ambition to improve their relationship with the international community.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also showed her "profound frustration and disappointment" that months after the Taliban grasped power, girls are yet to return to secondary schools.

"The de facto authorities' failure to adhere to commitments to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade - in spite of repeated commitments towards girls' education, including during my visit to Kabul two weeks ago - is deeply damaging for Afghanistan," Bachelet said in a statement.

The high schools in Afghanistan were set to open for girls nationwide but the Taliban has reportedly reversed the decision on Wednesday.

"The denial of education violates the human rights of women and girls - beyond their equal right to education, it leaves them more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation," Bachelet explained.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also regretted the Taliban's move. "The start of the new school year has been anticipated by all students, girls and boys, and parents and families", said Antonio Guterres. He added that the Taliban move "despite repeated commitments, is a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan.



He added, "I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay."