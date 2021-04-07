'It's Not Over Yet': US Still In A Life-and-death Race Against Coronavirus, Says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that even as America’s vaccination campaign was in ‘overdrive’, and inoculations were in incredible progress, the US wasn’t “at the finish line” yet. “We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus,” Biden stated while delivering remarks following his visit to a vaccination clinic at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria. The US President was at the seminary clinic to mark an important milestone as his administration crossed 150 million shots in the first 75 days since he assumed office.

As he stressed that his administration was on its way to hitting its goal of 200 million shots by the 100th day, he warned Americans, “it’s not over yet.” Speaking at a press conference, Biden said that even when vaccinations in the country were ramped up, the COVID-19 cases were also increasing across several states because there were “ too many people seeing the end in sight.” He warned that there was still “a lot of work to do”, as he explained that in spite of the vaccination program saving tens of thousands of lives, the pandemic remains dangerous.

Even while rushing the inoculation of the citizens at a speed that his administration was moving at, it wasn’t even halfway through vaccinating over 300 million Americans. “This is going to take time,” the US president emphasized, explaining that for a two-dose vaccine, it takes weeks until one is able to administer the second shot for full protection against the virus. “If you get your first shot next week, in mid-April, you won’t be fully protected until — until May — late May. If you get your first shot in mid-May, you aren’t fully protected until late June,” Biden said. He stressed that the citizens could not let guards down until everyone was safely vaccinated. Although, he said, that the US had inoculated more than 75 percent of the senior citizens over the age of 65. “ That’s a dramatic turnaround and critical,” the US President stressed, saying that the seniors account for 80 percent of all COVID deaths.

All adults eligible for vaccination April 19 onwards

Furthermore, he informed that more than 4 million shots were administered in the last 24 hours alone, and the US became the first country to administer 150 million shots and to fully vaccinate nearly 62 million of its total population. “We’re administering an average of 3 million shots per day — over 20 million shots a week,” he said, adding that by April 19, 90 percent of all Americans will be within five miles of a vaccination site. By the end of May, he said, the majority of all adults would have received their first shot of the vaccine. “On March 11, I announced that I was opening up all vaccination sites to all adults by May 1. I’m announcing today that we’re moving that date up from May 1st to April 19th, nationwide,” furthermore, he announced.

(Image Credit: AP)