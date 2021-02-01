'It’s Numbing': Nine Retired Nuns In Michigan Die Of COVID-19 In January

At least nine retired nurses in Michigan, US succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the early hours of Sunday, in the aftermath of a more virulent covid mutant spread across several counties, a sister familiar with the incident at Adrian Dominican Sisters campus told WDIV. The tragedy ensued despite stringent health protocol in place for over nine months to curb the outbreak. Aged between 79 to 97, the nuns died due to symptomatic ailment from coronavirus, reporting respiratory distress and health-related complications between January 11 to January 26. Prior to their retirement, the nuns served as nurses, pastoral ministers, and theology educators. ‘It’s numbing,’ sister Pat Siemen told US broadcasters, and reporters, grieving the loss and sending condolences to hundreds of thousands of families that lost a member to the pandemic.

As many as twelve new infections were detected post a rigorous contact tracing after Adrian Dominican lost lives to the deadly virus. Nun Siemen reported, 6 fatalities occurred within the span of 6 hours at the center located about 75 miles southwest of Detroit, which, currently is dealing with a cluster outbreak of the mutated strain of the coronavirus. The campus inhabits a total of 200 nuns and has sisters retired from active ministry travelling across 22 states and four countries. In an inoculation drive for the essential workers, at least 50 staff has been administered with Moderna jabs, already. “Of course, our hearts are breaking,” Siemens told The Associated Press. “We’re grieving, but we also know that we are not alone in this. We are not alone in the suffering of the world.”

[Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19. Credit: AP]

[Photo of the motherhouse of the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Credit: AP]

Campuses register covid fatalities

In an official statement, the General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters said, “We continue to practice stringent protocols, including quarantines, to mitigate further spread of the virus. Our prayers rise like incense for all impacted by this global health crisis: the sick and dying, their families, and all healthcare workers and people everywhere who generously and selflessly provide essential services to each and every one of us. Please join us in this prayer.” In the first wave of the COVID-19 from April through June, the campus has lost 13 Felician sisters, all aged between 66 to 99, according to local reports. At a center for Maryknoll Sisters in Ossining, New York, similarly, seven nuns succumbed to the health complication due to COVID-19. The Notre Dame of Elm Grove convent in Wisconsin, meanwhile, registered 8 fatalities, all among the nuns.

(Image Credit: AP)