'It's Their Struggle': US Stays Firm On Decision To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Staying firm on its decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by the end of this month, United States Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Joh Kirby said the situation "is their (Afghanistan's) struggle."

While US President Joe Biden has ordered forces to pull out before the September 11 deadline, the Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan now include the fall of six provincial capitals to the militant organisation. Laurel Miller, who was the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan until 2017, reportedly acknowledged that the USA had expected the pace at which the insurgent group is gaining ground and said, “The decision to withdraw was made in the full knowledge that what we are seeing happen now was likely to happen.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too had indicated that the “sudden” US troop withdrawal has caused the crisis in the country. The Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a press conference that the United States is “deeply concerned” with the situation but added that “this is their struggle.”

Kirby also confirmed that the US bombing sorties backed Afghan allies last week but indicated that there was no decision to do the same after the withdrawal. The Biden administration has previously clarified that the airpower in Afghanistan would be restricted to counterterrorism operations.

Speaking of the Taliban’s advancements in Afghanistan, Kirby said on Monday, “We’re deeply concerned about the trends and where it's going. The reason why not is because it's their country to defend now; this is their struggle. The commander and chief have given us a new mission, and that mission is to draw down by the end of this month, and that's where we're moving to.”

“What it looks like beyond that, I'm simply not going to speculate. But this is their country. These are their -- these are their military forces. These are their provincial capitals; their people to defend. And -- and it's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude here, at this particular moment,” Kirby said.

'Sudden US Troop Withdrawal Is Worsening Situation'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had on August 2 said the country’s deteriorating situation in the face of the Taliban's advancements is due to the “sudden” decision of the United States to withdraw its troops. However, Ghani added that his government has a plan to bring the situation under control within a period of six months. With the withdrawal of American troops, Taliban insurgents have moved into three provincial capitals in the last few days. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has already announced that American soldiers would leave the war-stricken country by September 11.

In a speech to the Afghan parliament, Ghani said, “The current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops...We have had an unexpected situation in the last three months."

Image: AP

