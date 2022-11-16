Ivanka Skips Father Donald Trump's 2024 Announcement; 'I Am Choosing To Prioritise...'

The senior White House adviser during the Donald Trump administration, Ivanka Trump said that she is taking a break from politics. Trump's eldest daughter did not attend her father's speech on November 15 (night) at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She further shared that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.

After Donald Trump's hour-long speech about his presidential run “saving our country”, his daughter Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram story in which she said "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics." Further, she showed support for her father "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." She concluded her remarks stating that, "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

As per the Trump White House archives, during her tenure as a senior adviser, Ivanka focused on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as economic growth through workforce skills training, development, and entrepreneurship. However, this time she has decided not to get involved in politics. On the other hand, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, also reportedly skipped the event. He, however, extended support to Donald Trump on Twitter as he posted a snippet of the speech of his father. The video was shared with a message that, "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people."

TRUMP: "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people." pic.twitter.com/ShFBEywaTb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2022

While announcing his presidential bid for the next term of US elections, he accused and blamed Joe Biden of destroying the American economy and putting America in the last position. He affirmed that this will not be the case if he comes to the White House again in the next US 2024 elections. "America’s Golden Age is just ahead and together we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. We will make America great again. Thank you very much, God bless you all," he stated.