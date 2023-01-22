Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Wanted To Remove Mike Pence As Vice President, Claims Pompeo

US former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his forthcoming memoir, has made an allegation against former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, though the duo is now out of active politics. Pompeo's book, "Never Give an Inch," mentions that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wanted to sideline then-Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election and presented "Haley for Vice President" option.

An excerpt from the book, which was first revealed by The Guardian, claimed that former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has been presented as an alternative option. Haley, however, has rejected this claim, saying Pompeo lied to sell the book.

The book also talked about an incident that occurred in 2018 before Haley resigned from the Trump administration in October. It said John Kelly, who was Trump’s chief of staff at the time, believed Haley had met Trump while being accompanied by Ivanka and Kushner. The three had allegedly presented Haley as a possible "number two" option to the president. He, however, writes that this claim can't be confirmed but Kelly was certain that Trump was offered suggestions about the possible second option.

"As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible "Haley for Vice President" option," Pompeo writes in his upcoming book Never Give an Inch. "I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. "Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America."

In his book, Pompeo also criticised the former ambassador and her role at the UN, saying it's a "job that is far less important than people think." He also questioned her commitment to public service and mocked her for her resignation, saying she "flat-out threw in the towel." Responding to these claims, Haley said she "never had a conversation with Jared, Ivanka, or the president about the vice presidency."

"What I’ll tell you is it’s really sad when you’re having to go out there and put out lies and gossip to sell a book," Haley said. "I don’t know why he said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of DC as much as possible—to get away from the drama and get away from the gossip."

Haley and Pompeo consider themselves among the possible contenders for the 2024 presidential election from the Republican side; however, Trump has already announced his bid to run for a second term. Earlier on Friday, while speaking to Fox News, Haley, while indicating Joe Biden's age, said, "I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in DC." I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things. Can I be that leader? "Yes, I think I can be that leader."

Image: AP