J&J Claims Its COVID Vaccine Booster Shot Generates Nine-fold Increase In Antibodies

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine’s booster shot increased antibodies nine-fold higher than the initial shot, citing the results from a clinical trial among the inoculated participants that had received at least one dose of vaccine. In an official press release, the pharmaceutical company stated that its booster shot “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” in just 28 days after the first single-dose shot was administered. The efficacy was proven among the participants aged 18 to 55 and those 65 years of age and older.

J&J stated that it has been working in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, and other health authorities regarding the booster shots, as the ongoing trials are underway.

“We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”

New studies build on data that demonstrated strong durability through eight months after immunization, the company said. Study summaries were submitted to medRxiv on August 24. J&J’s Phase 1/2a clinical trials were funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Rare adverse event involving J&J vaccine

J&J usage, which was briefly paused due to safety concerns, had resumed earlier this year in April across the US for all adults aged 18 years and older based on a recommendation from the US CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). CDC conducted a rigorous evaluation of data relating to a rare adverse event involving blood clots in combination with low platelet counts (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia) observed within approximately one to two weeks after the vaccination. Later, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) also issued a recommendation, confirming that the overall benefit-risk profile of the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine remains positive.

Image Credit: AP