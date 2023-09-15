Jaahnavi Kandula, Killed By Seattle Police Car, To Be Awarded Degree Posthumously

Slain Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula will be awarded a posthumous degree by a university in Washington, United States, after a police officer struck and killed her while driving. Kandula, who was 23 years old, was pursuing a master's degree in information systems and was set to graduate by the end of this year.

In a post shared on Facebook, Northeastern University Chancellor Kenneth W. Henderson expressed condolences and announced that the student's family will be given the degree. “In the days following this tragedy, our Seattle campus community joined together in a vigil of remembrance and solidarity," he wrote.

"Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty…The university plans to award Jaahnavi her degree posthumously and present it to her family,” he added on the university's official handle. Kandula's demise has sparked outrage across the US after body-cam footage revealed that a police officer mocked her death in a car crash.

How was Jaahnavi Kandula killed?

On January 23, officer Kevin Dave rammed his car into Kandula, who was on a crosswalk. According to The Seattle Times, Dave was driving at a speed of 74 mph and was on the way to an overdose call. Drug recognition expert Daniel Auderer arrived at the scene after the crash.

Following the incident, Auderer's body camera recorded him laughing and joking that Kandula had “limited value” and her death should simply be compensated with a "check." “Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value," he said, inaccurately stating the Indian student's age.

The footage was released by the Seattle Police Department earlier this week. Since then, an investigation has been launched into the matter, and scores of people have voiced their condemnation against the state's law enforcement. Justifying his actions, Auderer said that he was misunderstood and was trying to mock lawyers over the “ridiculousness of how these incidents are litigated," radio station KTTH-AM reported.