In a key development, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has backed tech mogul Elon Musk's intentions to reinstate Donald Trump's official account on the micro-blogging platform. Advocating the action plan, Dorsey stated that the decision to oust the ex-POTUS' account on Twitter and issue the ban was a 'failure'. The statement holds relevance as Musk, at Financial Times Live’s Future of the Car conference with Benny Johnson, stated that he would reverse the former US President's suspension from the micro-blogging site if his bid to buy the platform is finalised, calling the ban "morally wrong" and "flat out stupid."

Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO in November 2021, confirmed his consent while responding to a tweet, indicating that Musk and Dorsey were in agreement on the matter at hand.

"I do agree," Dorsey tweeted, adding,"There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc) but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol)."

Dorsey also re-shared January 14, 2021 tweet, wherein he maintained that he did 'not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban' Trump from the platform, but had 'made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."

In a series of subsequent tweets, Dorsey argued that Trump's ban was the 'right decision for Twitter' as the tech-giant was witnessing 'an extraordinary and untenable circumstane' that forced a narrow focus on 'public safety.'

"As I’ve said before, I don’t believe any permanent ban (with the exception of illegal activity) is right or should be possible. This is why we need a protocol that’s resilient to the layers above," he tweeted.

Elon Musk categorically stated that he believed Trump's removal from Twitter was 'foolish in the extreme,' while explaining that 'permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts where there is just no legitimacy.

"I think it was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk told FT.

Donald Trump, who was relatively active on Twitter, was banned from the site after his alleged followers stormed US Capitol in Washington following his loss to Joe Biden in the Presidential elections. The incident caused largescale violence which resulted in Trump being banned from major social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.