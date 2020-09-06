Black Man Shot By Police Releases Powerful Video, Says 'there's A Lot More Life To Live'

Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot in the back more than seven times by white police in Wisconsin triggering nationwide protests, has released a “powerful” video message while he remains in the hospital with partial paralysis. Admitting that “it’s nothing but pain”, wearing the hospital gown, Blake said that he had staples in back and stomach. Despite the gruesome injuries, the young man urged people “there’s a lot more life to live”. In the short clip released by his lawyer Ben Crump, at one instance Blake snaps his fingers to depict that how an individual’s life can be taken “like this, man”.

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and forward in life -- can be taken from you like this, man," he said.

“Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it's pain, it's nothing but pain...It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat,” he added.

Jacob Blake, "Please, I'm telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there's so much time that's been wasted."

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

UN on Jacob Blake’s confrontation with police

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot the Black man reportedly seven times on Sunday, August 23 while responding to a domestic abuse cell. UN Human Rights Office has said on Friday, August 28 that the images and videos of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin “could be discriminatory” and the use of force seemed “excessive”.

Since then, the anti-racism demonstrators have been flooding the streets claiming action against police brutality. Even the video showing the confrontation of the law enforcement officer and Blake has gone viral leaving millions furious over the action taken by Sheskey. No longer shackled to the hospital bed, Blake is reportedly paralysed.

“From the images available that we’ve seen at this point, the police appear to have used force against Jacob Blake that would seem to be excessive,” Rupert Colville was quoted by agency sources. “It also seems highly possible that the force used against Blake could be discriminatory in nature.”

