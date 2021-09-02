Jail Inmate Uses Fellow Prisoner's Identity To Escape Custody In US, Cops Launch Search

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department in Missouri, US has been searching for a convicted who used another inmate's identity and escaped the prison bypassing the guard. 24-year-old Ellen Renay Goble, held on five charges had managed to run from the cell with the personal information of another inmate. According to the US broadcasters, Goble’s jail in charges was unaware that she had fled, as she was pretending to be someone else. After at least multiple checks, the jail staff confirmed that the inmate had managed to flee the prison and that she wasn’t supposed to be the one released. Cops have launched a search operation to nab the criminal after Sheriff Aaron Wilson formed a special team to probe the incident and find Goble.

Missouri jail’s current policies and controls were being reviewed by the officers, The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that a new framework was being installed in place to avert such mishaps in the future. The jail escapee was described by the cops as 5'3" tall and weighing 110 to120 lbs with brown eyes. The department asked the general public to report any sightings of the said person or call the police if they have any information. Although, the Sheriff's Office told Fox22 that they do not believe the inmate would be a threat to the public.

Three prisoners with 'criminal charges' escape McDonald County jail

Last month, similarly, at least three prisoners had escaped the jail in southwest Missouri after allegedly attacking an officer. The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Pineville, about 190 miles south of Kansas City had issued a statement saying that David Molina, 49; Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27; and Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23 had managed to flee the prison at about 5 pm in the evening after they attacked the guard. They were all armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office had told reporters, adding that the detention officer attacked by the escapee prisoners had suffered minor injuries and was treated for his wounds.

All three prisoners were detained for alleged violent crimes, and at least one was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. “Do not attempt to apprehend,” Capt. Chris Allison wrote in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page warning the public as he also asked the residents to lock their homes and vehicles.