Jaishankar Fires Riposte To Blinken; 'India Too Has View On Human Rights Situation In US'

In a fitting riposte to Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear that India too has concerns about the human rights situation in the US. Addressing a press briefing after the 2+2 dialogue on April 11, the US Secretary of State had come under fire for saying, "We’re monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials".

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jaishankar denied that the human rights situation was discussed in the meeting and indicated that the US' views are influenced by certain lobbies.

S Jaishankar remarked, "No, we did not discuss human rights. This meeting was primarily based on formal affairs and I gave you in detail what we raised. It is a subject that has come up in the past. It came up when Secretary Blinken came to India. In the press conference after that, I was very open about the fact that we had discussed it."

Elaborating on India's stance, the EAM stressed, "Let me put it to you this way. There is clarity about where we stand. People are entitled to have views about us. But we are also equally entitled to have views about their views. And about the lobbies and vote banks which drag that. So, whenever there is a discussion, we will not be reticent about speaking up. We always have views about other people's human rights situation, including that of the United States. So, we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country specially when it pertains to our community."

US rakes up human rights issues

Antony Blinken's remark was not an isolated instance where the US has commented on the human rights situation in India. On Tuesday, the US Department of State released the 2021 edition of the 'Country Reports on Human Rights Practices' which made a slew of unwarranted remarks about India.

For instance, it expressed concerns over "credible reports" of unlawful killings by the government, torture by the police, life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary arrest by the authorities, restrictions on free expression and media, harassment of human rights organisations and discrimination against minorities.

However, the report did acknowledge the serious abuses committed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and Maoist terrorism-affected areas. It also claimed that a lack of accountability for official misconduct persisted at all levels of government despite efforts to address corruption. Moreover, the US State Department asserted that a low number of convictions took place of such officials due to "lax enforcement" and an "overburdened and underresourced court system".