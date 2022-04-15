Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar In New York, Lauds His Fight Against Injustice

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is currently in the United States, attended the commemoration ceremony of the 131st Birth Anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Consulate General of India. It is to mention that Dr B R Ambedkar recognised as the Father of the Constitution of India. The event was organised by the Consulate General of India, New York, in partnership with Shri Guru Ravidass Temple of New York and Apna Punjab Media Group.

"The legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, as the architect of the Indian Constitution, has actually become even more valuable with the passage of time. Today, Dr Ambedkar's vision & aspirations are the blueprints that guide us," said Jaishankar while attending the commemoration ceremony. "Dr Ambedkar has universal relevance and must be recognised by all nations to build a fairer society, overcoming discrimination and injustice. His ideas and vision determine, influence, and guide what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government does every day in service to people," he added. The minister also called him "a driving force for a modern India".

Participated in the #AmbedkarJayanti function organised by @IndiainNewYork today.



Highlighted that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has a universal relevance to building a fairer society and fighting discrimination and injustice.

Who is Dr B R Ambedkar?

Born in a Dalit Mahar family in the town and military cantonment area of Mhow, now, in Madhya Pradesh, Babasaheb dedicated his life to weed out untouchability that he had faced during his school days. Despite being a son of an Army officer, he dedicated his life to eradicating social evils with non-violence. In 1947, he became the law minister of the government of India. Later, he turned economist, politician and social reformer whose campaign against social discrimination and support for the rights of women and workers has been widely appreciated. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award-- nearly 36 years after his death.

Notably, Jaishankar, and Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh are currently in the US. Singh along with a delegation of senior defence officials left the country on Saturday, April 9, as part of their five-day US visit. While Jaishankar arrived in Washington on Saturday night.

