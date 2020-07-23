Jaishankar Eyes Vast Unexplored India-US Ties Potential; Advises US On 'multipolar World'

On July 22, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the United States needed to “learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements.” The EAM was speaking at the ‘India Ideas Summit’. Further, he added, the US needs to go “beyond alliances with which it has grown up in the last two generations.”

Attended by the US Senator Mark Warner, Senator of Virginia and Stephen Hadley, Former US National Security Advisor, and Amos Hochstein, EVP, Tellurian & Former US Special Envoy for Energy, the session is a India-US flagship annual event held by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) that celebrated its 45th anniversary. The event was attended virtually by the high-level US and Indian government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. External Affairs Minister was speaking in context to ‘Perspectives on U.S-India Cooperation’.

.@DrSJaishankar Hon. Minister of External Affairs, Government of India at the #IndiaIdeasSummit @MEAIndia



"US has to learn to work in a more multipolar world, with more plurilateral relationship, and go beyond the alliances of the last two generations." #USIndia🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nYx89lcZpo — U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) July 22, 2020

Speaking about the bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi, Jaishankar said, “There are two big baskets to the issue we should be looking at. These are two drivers of a stronger relationship -- one is the geopolitical basket and other is people-to-people ties.” Jaishankar focused on the importance of the geopolitical relationship and people’s ties for a “durable bilateral relationship” between the two nations.

Read: India A Key Pillar Of Trump's Foreign Policy: Pompeo

Read: Watch Ola Providing Financial Support To Driver-partners Across India

India-US trade issues

"Each one is game-changer in themselves and they reinforce each other. They have the potential to create a durable relationship between India and the US," he added. Further, in the online interactive session, External Affairs Minister said that “India and the US should work through trade issues, need to think bigger.” The two nations have the ability to shape a larger global agenda, he added, while his address at the summit.

"Between India and the US, while we work through trade issues we need to think bigger" @DrSJaishankar at the #IndiaIdeasSummit with Senator @SenatorWarner and Stephen Hadley Former U.S. National Security Advisor @MEAIndia @SenateDems pic.twitter.com/SXpGnRoR7t — U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) July 22, 2020

Read: WATCH: PM Modi Woos US Investors At India Ideas Summit, Lists Investment Opportunities

Read: India Offers A Combination Of Openness, Opportunities And Options: PM Modi At USIBC Meet

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credit: ANI)