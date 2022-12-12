Amid Recession Fears, US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen Says US Inflation Will Dip In 2023

The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that inflation will go down in the year 2023. She was giving an interview to Norah O’Donnell for CBS news’ 60 minutes. "I believe by the end of next year, you will see much lower inflation if there's not an unanticipated shock,” she said. It is to be noted that before inflation started going up in the US, Yellen said that inflation will be transitory but inflation has proven much more persistent. US’ Federal Reserve has been forced to go full Volcker and raise interest rates multiple times, to tame inflation. Elon Musk has expressed concern about Fed’s interest rate hikes.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, will be out on December 13. The CPI will determine if the Fed will hike interest rates again. The Fed's two day meeting will end on December 14. There is a risk now that the US economy might end up with a recession, in its efforts to tame the inflationary pressures. Efforts to combat inflation typically involve raising interest rates, which can discourage borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses. This can lead to a slowing of economic growth, which can eventually turn into a recession if not properly managed. Additionally, if interest rates are raised too quickly or to levels that are too high, it can lead to a decline in the value of the currency and a loss of confidence in the economy, which can also contribute to a recession. According to a report from Axios, Janet Yellen said that a risk of recession is present but a recession isn’t necessary to bring down inflation.

What is inflation?

Inflation is a sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation reflects a reduction in the purchasing power of money. There are several factors that can lead to inflation, including:

Excessive growth in the money supply: If the money supply grows faster than the rate of economic growth, it can lead to an increase in the overall price level. This is because more money in circulation means that people have more purchasing power, which can drive up demand for goods and services, leading to higher prices.

Demand-pull inflation: This type of inflation occurs when demand for goods and services outstrips the available supply, causing prices to rise. This can happen when consumers are confident about their future income and spending prospects, and are willing to spend more on goods and services.

Cost-push inflation: This type of inflation is caused by an increase in the cost of production, such as an increase in the cost of raw materials or labor. When the cost of production goes up, businesses may pass on these higher costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Imported inflation: Inflation can also be caused by an increase in the price of goods and services that are imported into a country. If a country imports a large share of its goods and services, an increase in the price of these imports can lead to higher domestic prices, which can contribute to overall inflation.

Government policies: Governments can also contribute to inflation by implementing policies that increase the money supply or encourage spending. For example, if a government provides subsidies or tax breaks that increase consumer spending, it can lead to higher demand for goods and services and ultimately contribute to inflation.

What is Volckerism?

Volckerism is an economic policy approach that focusses on controlling inflation by restricting the growth of the money supply. It is named after Paul Volcker, the former Chairman of the Federal Reserve, who is credited with implementing this approach in the United States during the 1980s. This policy was designed to curb rising prices and promote long-term economic stability by limiting the amount of money available for borrowing and spending. Volckerism is associated with a period of high interest rates and slow economic growth, but it is also credited with helping to end the high inflation that was prevalent at the time.