January 6 Panel Plans To Vote On Issuing Criminal Referrals Against Trump For Insurrection

The US House Select Committee, which was set up to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, is set to vote on Monday on whether to go ahead with putting criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump, sources close to the matter told ABC News.

It has been four months since the panel has been considering urging the US Department of Justice for Trump’s prosecution. As per the sources, the committee’s referral will also include charges of hindering an official proceeding and conspiring to defraud the US.

Furthermore, another criminal charge against Trump could be insurrection, according to Politico. Details of the charges in the referral report as well as individuals included in it are still unclear, but the criminal referrals are said to come with sufficient justification to back the charges.

Jan 6 panel set to recommend criminal charges & release full report of investigation

The charges will be sent to the Department of Justice, which has been conducting a separate probe into the Capitol attack. It is unclear if the DOJ will act on the referral. Addressing reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who is a part of the panel, said on Friday that the House Select committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered."

“We spent a huge amount of time not just on what the code sections are and the bottom line recommendation, but the facts," Lofgren said, according to Sputnik. "And I think it’s really important when we discuss whatever it is we are going to do and we’ll have a vote on it, that people understand the facts behind the conclusions we reach,” she added.

The committee was formed in 2021 following the incident which transpired at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the building to disrupt the election results that were being certified in favour of incumbent president Joe Biden. During the hearings, the panel heard multiple lawmakers testify against Trump, who has been accused of inciting the attack. It is expected that the panel will release to the public a complete report of the findings of its investigation on December 21.