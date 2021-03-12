Japan PM Suga To Meet Joe Biden Face-to-face In Washington In 'first Half Of April'

While the four Quad leaders are set to meet virtually for the first time on March 12, Japan on Friday said that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be meeting President Joe Biden in the United States next month. This will make Japan PM the first foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with US President who only acquired the White House in January 2021. At a daily press briefing, Japan government’s top spokesperson Katsunobu Kato told reporters, “If various circumstances allow, Prime Minister Suga will visit the US as early as the first half of April.”

“With this visit, Prime Minister Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with President Biden," he added. READ | Japan marks 10th anniversary of tsunami, nuclear disaster

Japan’s top government spokesperson’s confirmation about Suga’s visit to the US in April came after the same was indicated by both Japanese and American media reports without any official statement. As per reports, Japanese officials have made it evident that Suga would be eager to meet with Biden in-person as soon as possible, to reinforce a key alliance especially when tensions with Chian are escalating.

What would the Japan-US summit include?

Kato even said that the Japan-US summit would include discussions about an open and free Indo-Pacific region, COVID-19 measures and climate crisis. However, the Japan government spokesperson also informed that the final schedule of PM’s visit to the United States is still being worked out. Suga along with other senior members of the delegation will be travelling to Washington and Kato said all officials will be vaccinated beforehand.

Suga and Biden will roughly raise the same topics that the White House has said will make it to the Quad’s discussion table. United States President Joe Biden will be addressing the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit including leaders from India, Australia, Japan through a video conference on March 12. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has already informed that the Quad leaders will be discussing a range of international issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, prevailing economic crisis and climate change.