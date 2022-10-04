Japan, US Hold Joint Military Drill In Defiant Move Against North Korean Missile Launch

Shortly after North Korea tested a "dangerous" long-range ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific waters, the Japanese and US military planes reportedly commenced a joint military drill on October 4, the Japanese officials said in a statement. Eight Japanese and four US fighter jets took off in the airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region, Japan’s Joint Staff informed, as per reports.

“As the security environment surrounding Japan grows increasingly severe, including North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan, the Self-Defence Forces and the US military conducted a joint exercise,” the Joint Staff reportedly said in a statement. US and Japanese forces “confirmed their readiness and demonstrated domestically and abroad the strong determination of Japan and the United States to deal with any situation,” it added.

US 'strongly condemns' North Korea's missile launch

The manoeuvres between the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and US Marine Corps come just days after South Korea, the US and Japanese warships launched their first anti-submarine drills in five years, earlier last week. The trilateral training off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast was aimed at challenging North Korea's push to advance its submarine fires in the region, according to a South Korean navy statement. Commenting on Tuesday's military drills, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, "Our commitment to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."

The United States earlier "strongly condemned" North Korea‘s what it labelled “dangerous and reckless” launch of a long-range ballistic missile firing that prompted the Japanese citizens to shelter due to alerts. Pyongyang's longest-ever weapons test in five years was a major escalation as it could have easily landed in the US Pacific territory of Guam or even further. United States military and its South Korean ally launched weapons via fighter jets that landed off South Korea’s west coast in a defiant posture against the North's belligerence.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lambasted North Korea, as he called the missile launch "outrageous." He further elaborated that he would convene a National Security Council with the US to discuss North's stockpiling of nuclear missiles, a visible threat to regional security. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea. He “strongly condemned” North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile and reaffirmed' its "ironclad" commitment to the defence of both of its allies—South Korea and Japan.

Image: AP