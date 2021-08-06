Japanese Whiskey Worth $5,800 Gifted To Mike Pompeo 'is Missing', Says US

A $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey gifted to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is missing, the US State Department filing revealed on Thursday as documented in the federal register. While no one knows where the bottle disappeared, the State Department officials launched a search into its whereabouts to get more clarity. The bottle was a gesture of goodwill from the government of Japan to Pompeo in 2019 and now it remains unclear where it went missing. It is also not confirmed if the gift was received by Pompeo himself or a staffer for the Trump administration at the time.

Pompeo's lawyer, William Burck, told the Wall Street Journal that the former secretary of state has "no recollection of receiving the bottle of whiskey and does not have any knowledge of what happened to it.” While CNN requested for comment from Pompeo's spokesperson and a spokesperson for the State Department, there was no response except that the filing says that the US State Department “is looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry.” The incident raises “ethics concerns” for the ex-secretary of state Pompeo, who is speculated to be running as a candidate for the US presidential elections in 2024.

Another integral take on the issue is that a government official back then accepted “personal gift” from foreign governments, which according to the United States laws, is prohibited. But the act was justified in the State Dept. filing as it mentioned, ”non-acceptance of the gift would cause embarrassment to donor and US Government.” Meanwhile, it is being reported that US officials are legally allowed to accept gifts from overseas governments that cost just about $390 or below. Gifts over that price might invite trouble, as the accepting official would be legally bound to pay for the appraised cost.

$50,000 civil penalty, jail for accepting gifts from foreign gov't

"Knowing and willful failure to disclose a gift" may incur a $50,000 civil penalty for the said official or sentence under the false statements statute in the US, Government ethics expert Walter Shaub told CNN via an email. "The question of a Cabinet official taking gifts from foreign governments is serious,” the email response read. Separately, an ex-director of the Office of Government Ethics told the network that if the former US State Department Secretary accepted a $5,800 bottle, it becomes obligatory that he should have disclosed this expensive gift in his financial disclosure report.