Japan's New PM Takes Office, US Prez Biden Says 'looking Forward To Strengthening Ties'

US President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated Japan's newly designated Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on 4 October and said that Washington “is looking forward to strengthening its ties with the Asian country”. In a statement released by the White House, Biden said that the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and that he was “looking forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years to come”. Furthermore, the US leader stated that the historic partnership between the world’s two democracies “will continue to be a critical asset as we work together to take on the challenges of the future.”

“I also want to commend former Prime Minister Suga for a successful tenure and thank him for his partnership to advance the US-Japan Alliance,” the US President Joe Biden said.

PM Modi extends greetings on Fumio's victory

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Fumio for his election victory. PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle and extended his greetings to Japan’s newly elected leader. In a runoff between Kono Taro and Fumio to lead Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio had garnered the majority and won the party’s leadership bid. Emphasising that both Head of States would work towards strengthening India and Japan's 'Strategic Global Partnership', PM Modi wished prosperity to Japan’s new leader. "We would like to congratulate His Excellency Fumio Kishida, who became the new Prime Minister of Japan and wish him all the best in the future. We look forward to working together to further strengthen the India-Japan Strategic Global Partnership and promote peace and prosperity both inside and outside the region,” said PM Modi.

Fumio Kishida won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership election on 29 September. Kishida won 257 votes in a runoff to defeat Japan’s COVID vaccine minister Taro Kono. The 64-year-old has replaced PM Yoshihide Suga, who bowed out from the leadership race earlier this month amid anguish over his administration’s COVID-19 management. Kishida has been formally elected as Prime Minister in a parliamentary session scheduled on 4 October in a ceremony at the Imperial Palace His first mission as Japan's Head of State will be to lead the LDP to victory in the upcoming general election in November.