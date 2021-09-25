During his opening remarks at the QUAD Summit, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga on Friday, 24 September, expressed the importance of the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and asserted that Indo-Pacific should be open and free. In his remarks, Suga said that the QUAD meeting reflects strong ties among the four nations - the US, India, Australia and Japan. He added that the QUAD is an “important initiative” by the four nations that believe in fundamental rights and are of the view that the Indo-Pacific should be free and open.

Suga added, “Till date, Quad has given its absolute cooperation in big sectors, be it regional challenges or COVID-19.”

He further went on to say, “Good to see you here (Leaders), this is the first in-person meeting between us and the meeting reflects strong ties among four of the nations, Quad is an important step towards open and free Indo-Pacific trade.”

In a series of Twitter posts, Suga also said that the QUAD leaders agreed to cooperate in areas such as infrastructure, space, clean energy, and human exchange. The leaders have also agreed to hold annual summit meetings in the future. Suga said that now, it can be said that the efforts of Japan, the US, Australia and India has “completely taken root”.

“It was a very meaningful conference for the further development of cooperation for the realization of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" of our four countries,” the Japanese PM added.

QUAD leaders ‘recommit’ to partnership

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit was initiated in 2007 by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, with the goal of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. In a joint statement, the leaders said that the cooperation between the four remained unflushed since their last meeting 6 months ago, which had been held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Summit, the four leaders pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world.

“On this historic occasion we recommit to our partnership, and to a region that is a bedrock of our shared security and prosperity—a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is also inclusive and resilient,” the statement read.

The QUAD leaders even shared perspectives on the Afghanistan situation and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While opening the Summit, US President Biden said, “This group has democratic partners who share world views and have a common vision for the future”. PM Modi said that the QUAD will work in the role of “force for global good”. He also asserted that the cooperation among the four countries in the group will ensure peace and prosperity. Australian PM Morrison, on the other hand, asserted that the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion in accordance with international law and sovereign rights must be respected.

(With inputs from ANI)



