Jared Kushner Has No Interest In Helping Trump In 2024 Presidential Campaign, Says Report

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former adviser of Donald Trump, has no interest in helping Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, as per a report by the New York Magazine. Since Trump had a dinner with the controversial singer Kanye West, who recently made multiple anti-semitic remarks, and Nick Fuentes, who is apparently a white nationalist, Kushner has reportedly ignored requests for assistance and support from Trump's election operation. Jared Kushner is instead given out Trump's phone number to individuals seeking help rather than acting as an intermediary.

Donald Trump has said that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes is and that Fuentes was not invited to the dinner, he just showed up with Kanye West. Jared Kushner is jewish, and the West made hateful remarks against jewish people. Trump has attempted to recover from the controversy caused by that dinner as he met with several Orthodox jewish leaders. This lack of interest follows Trump's announcement of his third consecutive presidential campaign on November 15, during which Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were reported to have expressed a lack of desire to participate in the campaign due to their previous experiences in Washington and a desire to protect their children from a potentially difficult campaign.

Trump says 100% of his family is behind him

According to the report from New York magazine, Jared Kushner attended Donald Trump's campaign kickoff at Mar-a-Lago, but Ivanka Trump did not, leading to speculation about the level of support within the family for Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign. Despite this, Trump has stated that his entire family is "100%" behind him, although he acknowledged that not all members of the family may work on the campaign. Trump also defended Ivanka's decision not to participate, stating that she was treated unfairly during her previous involvement in politics and that he did not want to see that happen again. The report also noted that Kushner has been sending a "mixed message" by showing up for Trump's campaign events while also ignoring requests for assistance and support from Trump's election operation.