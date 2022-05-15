Jeff Bezos Criticises Biden's Post On Inflation; Asks Disinformation Board To Review Tweet

Business mogul and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday, May 14, criticised US President Joe Biden over a tweet regarding taxing large corporations to counter inflation. Bezos said that the Disinformation Board should analyse POTUS' tweet or they even need to set up a new Non-Sequitur Board. Bezos' strong response came after Biden opined that inflation could be brought down by ensuring that wealthier corporations pay the taxes.

Biden on May 13, had tweeted, "You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share." Retorting to this, Jeff Bezos called Biden's attempt to link inflation with the corporate tax rate a misdirection. Jeff Bezos tweeted, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non-Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection." Notably, earlier in April, the US administration established Disinformation Board in a bid to combat disinformation.

Joe Biden avers inflation remains 'top domestic priority'

Earlier on May 10, US President Joe Biden had said that battling inflation remains his "top domestic priority" and that he is taking inflation "very seriously." In his speech at the White House on the economy, Biden stated that Russia's war in Ukraine and COVID have been the two leading causes of inflation. According to him, inflation has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a shut down of the global economy and impacted the supply chain and added that the supply chain was further hindered by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Biden further noted that Russia's military offensive in Ukraine has increased the prices of food as both the countries are "two of the world’s major breadbaskets for wheat and corn" and they have been stalled. Highlighting his plan to tackle inflation, POTUS Biden said that he intends to lower everyday costs for hardworking families and lower the deficit by asking large corporations and rich Americans to not "engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes." Furthermore, Biden said that the Federal Reserve has been working to tackle inflation.

"I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously and it’s my top domestic priority," US President Joe Biden said.

