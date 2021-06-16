Jeff Bezos' Ex-wife Donates $2.7 Billion Addressing 'disproportionate Wealth Systems'

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott continues to donate her fortune to address the wealth inequalities as she announced on Tuesday that she and her husband Dan Jewett donated close to $2.7 billion to 286 underfunded organizations in the US. The former also encouraged the wealthy elites to donate the funds to the underprivileged to help uplift the financial disparities.

In a lengthy blog published on Medium on June 15, MacKenzie stated that the population that is now struggling against inequities deserves “center stage" in the stories about change that they are bringing into the world. She argued that any wealth or rather a product of a collective effort has to be inclusive of such groups.

“The social structures that inflate wealth present obstacles to them. And despite those obstacles, they are providing solutions that benefit us all,” Bezos’ ex-wife who is known for hefty charities from the wealth she acquired after her divorce, wrote in the blog post.

Please spread the word about these remarkable teams (and when you do please help shift the culture by making them the subject of your story or comments) https://t.co/z6H2bXAtn2 — MacKenzie Scott (@mackenziescott) June 15, 2021

She added that the social progress is a distortion of the roles of the large donors, as there are “systems in need of change.” With the assistance of the researchers, administrators, and advisors, she and her husband Dan have been attempting to give away a fortune to help the communities in need, as they each believed that the disproportionate wealth should not be concentrated in a “small number of hands,” Mackenzie wrote.

On Tuesday, giving out the details about the new donations, billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos said that she has been able to identify herself as being “high impact” among the “underfunded and overlooked” communities. And therefore, the couple decided to give money to at least 286 organizations in need. She, however, did not disclose the amount. But her charities include schools and organizations dedicated to the arts, agencies dealing in equity, LGBTQ organizations, anti-discrimination, and global poverty as well as female empowerment, some of the causes MacKenzie has stood for.

Donations to 'historically underfunded and overlooked'

In a post, separately, the US University of Central Florida announced that the school received $40 million Bezos’ former wife in what it called one of the largest donations in its history. It said that the money would help the institution to process free tuition for thousands of students. “The largest gift in the university’s history will strengthen proven pathways to opportunity, fueling student success, academic excellence, and faculty research for generations,” the school said.

Mackenzie furthermore informed that her efforts started in the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected. Donations made included $2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.