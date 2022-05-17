Jeff Bezos Fuels Inflation Spat With Joe Biden, Says White House Is 'muddying The Topic'

The spat between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and US President Joe Biden does not seem to end as the former raised the issue of inflation again. Bezos’s statement on Twitter followed his recent exchange with Biden after he called on the elite class to pay their taxes in order to lower the rising inflation. Seemingly irked by Biden's statement, the world's third-richest man Bezos demanded a review of his tweet by the "newly created Disinformation Board".

Bezos says wealthy people are not causing the inflation

Countering the billionaire's criticism of Biden, the White House spokesperson Andrew Bates recently responded. Without naming Bezos, Bates said, "it doesn't require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth" opposes the idea of paying his fair share. "It’s also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees", Bates's statement read.

Look, a squirrel! This is the White House’s statement about my recent tweets. They understandably want to muddy the topic. They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people. Remember the Administration tried… pic.twitter.com/GaMb3Kiu72 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

In his recent tweet, Bezos shared the spokesperson's statement and alleged that the White House is trying to "muddy the topic". Highlighting that inflation is at a 40-year-high, Bezos (worth $136.6 billion as per Forbes) claimed that neither unions nor the wealthy people are causing it to hike. "Remember the Administration tried their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today", the billionaire wrote.

their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

Bezos along with other billionaires including Elon Musk have been prime targets of lawmakers for allegedly not paying their share of tax. As for the inflation, Biden, in his recent address, listed the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis as the primary reasons. Stating that battling inflation remains his "top domestic priority", Biden had said that the pandemic led to a shut down of the global economy and impacted the supply chain. Besides, the economy took another hit when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, causing a rise in food prices. Notably, both Russia and Ukraine are called the world's breadbaskets as they are the major exporters of corn and wheat.