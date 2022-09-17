India's billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday replaced the Amazon boss Jeff Bezos becoming the world’s second-richest person further pushing the American MNC founder from the spot that he retained after Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the wealthiest person in the world last year. The Chairman of the Adani Group now boasts a net worth of $155.5bn on the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List. His businesses deals in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation.

The 60-year-old Indian entrepreneur pushed the online-retail giant Amazon (AMZN) boss to the number three position on Sept. 16 at around 10:38 a.m or 8:08 pm Friday, Indian Standard Time (IST). About that hour, Jeff Bezos owned a fortune estimated at $145.8 billion compared with $146.9 billion for the Indian tycoon.

Earlier this month, Adani became the first Asian businessman to rank among the top three billionaires globally. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, there was approximately a $1 billion wealth difference between Bezos from Gautam Adani, which made the latter climb to the place of the second richest person in the world. Since January, Amazon stocks have been trading at around 26% less while the Indian conglomerate's wealth has since continued to rise by a whopping $70.3 billion. The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., Mukesh Ambani ranked the tenth richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $88.7 billion wealth.

Adani became the world’s third-richest person last month

With a total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, Adani Group’s Chairman Gautam Adani became the world’s third-richest person after overtaking France’s Bernard Arnault. Surpassing France’s Bernard Arnault, the Indian businessman was only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 60-year-old business tycoon took over as the world’s third-richest person with a net worth of USD 137.4 billion, while Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the time were at number one and two with a net worth of USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively.

Adani Group Chairman also surpassed business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, a world leader in luxury fashion. Interestingly, earlier in July 2019, Arnault became the second-richest man in the world, with a net worth of USD 103 billion and briefly surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world in December 2019, and again for a short time in January 2020.