Jen Psaki To Quit As White House Press Secretary, Plans To Host Her Own TV Show: Reports

In a development, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will reportedly step down from her post and make a return to the media field. According to several US media outlets, Psaki will step down from the post to join MSNBC. As per reports, Psaki will host her own show, which will be live on streaming platform Peacock.

Multiple news outlets cited sources to report that Jen Psaki will soon leave the White House. However, the National Public Radio on Friday quoted an unnamed White House official to say that there was no confirmation from the White House on the same. According to the official, there was no confirmation on Psaki’s length of planned service or about her future plans. Psaki’s tenure was earlier extended after she completed a year as the White House Press Secretary.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki could step down soon

Psaki has served as the White House communications director and also as the State Department spokesperson during former US president Barack Obama's tenure. Later, she left the post and worked at CNN as an analyst during the Trump regime. In November 2020, Psaki left media outlet CNN and joined the Biden-Harris transition team.

Later in May 2021, while speaking in an interview, Psaki suggested that she would be stepping down as the Press Secretary "in about a year from now". It is to be noted that White House Press Secretaries being headhunted by media groups is not unusual, with Psaki herself working with several media houses in the past. Kayleigh McEnany, who served as the Press Secretary during Trump's regime, joined Fox after stepping down.

Earlier last week, Psaki tested positive for COVID-19. The White House chief spokesperson, Psaki announced her PCR test result and said that she would be adhering to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on COVID.

Psaki missed US President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Psaki has been a strong presence in the media lately, as she has made several announcements for the White House relating to the ongoing war.

Image: AP