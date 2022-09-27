Jen Psaki's Reality Check To Democrats As US Voters Head For Midterm Elections

In a scathing attack against the United States Democratic party, President Joe Biden's former White House Secretary Jen Psaki said that Democrats will lose the 2022 midterm election "if it is about Biden’s record." The contributor to NBC and soon-to-be- host for MSNBC, Psaki who left the White House earlier this year said at “Meet the Press": “If it is a referendum on the president, they [Democrats] will lose and they know that." She maintained that the Democrats mistakenly assumed that they could win the elections if they effectively managed to prove who is more extreme.

Psaki cited the Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia who went into extremes against the Blue party saying that Biden is "willfully allowing the daily invasion of our southern border and Chinese fentanyl is killing an average of 300 Americans per day." She also launched an attack on USCIS director, Alejandro Mayorkas, who she alleged was "willfully allowing the murder of Americans." Speaking to Chuck Todd, Psaki affirmed, that the Democrats will lose if voters take into account the first two years of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“If the election is about who is the most extreme. As we saw, you know, Kevin McCarthy touched on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say her name sitting over his left side, then they’re [Democrats] going to win,” Psaki said in the televised interview.

Economy, 'a cause for concern': Psaki

The former White House press secretary also expressed concerns about the accelerating crime rate, stressing that it will be “one of the biggest” vulnerabilities for Democrats in the upcoming midterms. "Economy is a cause for concern," she noted. "So, yes, the economy is hanging over everything, but you have [to] look at state-by-state factors, and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race," Psaki iterated. Her remarks come just days after the stark results in the polls contested by the American broadcasters found that an estimated 56 per cent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent states preferred some other nominee over President Biden.

In a harsh, brazen speech earlier, US President Biden lobbed the MAGA Republicans as "semi-fascist" whom he described as a "threat to American democracy." He made a fiery speech to the crowded gymnasiums as midterm elections loomed around the corner. His words left the White House aides, some of whom are his longstanding supporters, in both shock and disbelief. Angry Republicans waded into Biden's smear-laded prime-time speech against Republican MAGA "forces" as they asked Biden to apologise for insulting “one-half the country” that they insisted did not politically back him, but were still, nevertheless the Americans.