Jessica Benham Becomes First Bisexual Woman With Autism To Be Elected In Pennsylvania

US Election 2020 season has been iconic for dozens of reasons including progressive choices made by the Americans over representatives in the government. Jessica Benham has made history by becoming the first bisexual woman with autism to have been elected in the Pennsylvania legislature after defeating Republican AJ Doyle in the race for State House District 36. Benham has acquired the seat left vacant by Democrat Harry Readshaw since 1995 but did not run for reelection this year.

In the wake of the groundbreaking achievement, Benham took to Twitter and announced that she is “ready to work” and expressed gratitude towards all the teammates and people who contributed to the victory. The disability advocate has co-founded Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy in 2014 and has been campaigning for enhancing the funding for education, strengthening environmental protections among other issues faced by people.

Thank you to the voters of the 36th district for your overwhelming support of our campaign, and to my incredible volunteers and staff for all of your help and encouragement. It will be my absolute honor to represent you in Harrisburg. I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/I3YiCzMkpH — Jessica Benham (@jessicalbenham) November 4, 2020

As recently as in October, Benham had lashed out on US President Donald Trump administration for its battle to repeal the Affordable Care Act amid COVID-19 pandemic that led to a quarter of million people dead. A graduate from the University of Pittsburgh, the group founded by her is reportedly also the only LGBTQ+ autistic-led advocacy group in the Pittsburgh area and now as the lawmaker, she has pledged to fight for healthcare, workers’ rights and climate crisis.

First transgender senator in US Election

Meanwhile, Democrat Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator in the United States to be sworn in after winning the race on November 3 in Delaware. Defeating Republican Steve Washington, McBride not only said that “today was different” but also reiterated that “change is possible”. While acknowledging all the members of the LGBTQ+ community in the nation, the Democrat hoped that the young people realise “democracy is big enough for them” and that ideas matter over their identity throughout the nation.

“I think tonight’s results demonstrate what I’ve known my entire life, which is that the residents of this district are fair-minded, and they’re looking at candidates’ ideas and not their identity,” McBride said Tuesday night. “It is my hope that a young LGBTQ kid here in Delaware or really anywhere in this country can look at the results and know that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

