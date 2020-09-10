Jessica Krug, US Professor Who Pretended To Be Black, Resigns After Admitting Lies

A white US academic who admitted pretending to be Black for years has resigned, the private research university in Washington D.C confirmed on September 9. Jessica Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University, wrote in a Medium post that she assumed various Black identities that she had no right to claim.

The university said in a statement that Krug, who was being investigated after admitting her lies, has resigned from her position effective immediately and her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members. It further stated that the students in those courses will receive additional information this week.

Krug had described her behaviour as the “very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures”. She said that her continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity not only “unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial” but it also means she has gaslighted those whom she loves.

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies. Not just any lies,” she wrote.

'No right to claim'

Krug said that no white person or non-Black person has the right to claim to belong in a Black community by virtue of abuse, trauma, non-acceptance, and non-belonging in a white community. She added that Black people and Black communities have no obligation to harbour the refuse of non-Black societies.

While she hasn’t disclosed the reason to admit her deception, screenwriter Hari Ziyad said her admission came "because she had been found out". In a series of tweets, Ziyad said that he defended her work, and her from her own self-loathing for years despite warnings from Black friends who said she wasn't Black enough.

I apologize to the friends who I gaslighted by insisting she wasn't who they knew she was.



And I apologize to all who gate-keep Blackness. I've always said gate-keeping is okay and valid. I was wrong. Gate-keeping is good and necessary. — Hari Ziyad (@HariZiyad) September 3, 2020

