Jill Biden Gets Candid About 'unexpected Scrutiny' On FLOTUS At Barbara Bush Foundation

Jill Biden spoke openly on Wednesday, October 20, about the challenges of her job as first lady, as well as the unexpected scrutiny she has faced in a position she never envisioned having when she was younger. Speaking at a Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy event at the Kennedy Center, Biden paid respect to the late Barbara Bush, first lady from 1989 to 1993, and her ability to handle controversy with grace. AP reported citing Jill Biden, "she has learned a similar lesson there are times when the role of the first lady pushes you to show up, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Biden spoke about her visits to 32 states as part of the administration's vaccination drive, her emphasis on child poverty and education, and her desire to listen to individuals who have frequently been overlooked. "I am their first lady, too," she replied when asked why she visits Republican-leaning states like Mississippi, Alabama, and Alaska, where she knows she would face opposition, according to AP.

“There have been times when I’m met with anger or hurt. But I’ve also found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions. I’ve seen how a kind word or gesture can relax someone’s shoulders just a bit — can open their heart to what you have to say, even if we’ll never agree,” Mrs. Biden said at the gathering, AP reported.

Jill Biden is no stranger to the position of surrogate

During her husband's tenure as Vice President, Jill advocated for military families, and she was a campaign fixture during Joe Biden's 2020 campaign. Despite her visit to the White House as the vice president's wife, she stated that there is nothing that can prepare you to be the first lady because we aren't elected, we must determine our own role. "And we are thrust into a national spotlight in a way that I know none of us could have anticipated," she explained, according to AP.

Biden has been a popular and active surrogate for the administration, frequently travelling outside of Washington on her own and occasionally with President Joe Biden to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. She is a teacher who frequently visits schools to promote the administration's projected educational improvements.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP