Jill Biden Kissing Kamala Harris' Husband Is All US Netizens Can Talk About; WATCH

While the State of the Union address tends to focus on the US President, this year’s event saw the First Lady taking all the spotlight through a warm gesture that not many people anticipated. On the night of Tuesday, Jill Biden greeted Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff with a kiss, moments before her husband went on stage to deliver his second address of the State of the Union.

The duo shared the kiss when Jill walked inside the chambers and attendees stood up. She then walked over to greet Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. Soon after, the quick peck became the internet’s latest tidbit, with some reacting in shock, to others shrugging it off.

“Why would Jill Biden kiss Kamala Harris‘s husband on the lips? Democrats really are a creepy bunch,” tweeted one GOP supporter. “Simply gross,” wrote another. "This is gross.. and disrespectful, a kiss on the “cheek” is one thing but this went to far, good luck explaining this one “First Lady”….you did direct the kiss,” a third user wrote.

Jill Biden kisses Kamala's husband on the Lips #StateOfTheUnionAddress pic.twitter.com/mA20tYUoeL — America’s News Network🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@Americasnews12) February 8, 2023

Biden asks for support from Congress to help 'finish the job'

Other than the kiss, the annual address saw President Joe Biden urging Congress to “finish the job” with him in boosting the economy of the United States. His speech, which was a little over 70 minutes, touched upon the highlights of his presidential performance to pave the way for a likely reelection bid.

“Folks, the story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never, ever, giving up. It’s a story unique among all nations. We’re the only country that has emerged from every crisis we’ve ever entered stronger than when we got into it. We’re not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination,” an optimistic Biden said, according to the Associated Press. The 80-year-old president also highlighted the increase in job opportunities since the pandemic and other areas of progress made during his first two years as POTUS.