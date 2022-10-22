Jill Biden Says Stepson Hunter Is ‘innocent’ As Federal Gun & Tax Charges Brew

As investigators continue to look into the alleged tax offences of US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the 52-year-old’s step-mother has averred that her son "is innocent.” First lady Jill Biden, in a conversation with NBC News, said that “everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter. They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward."

The investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax affairs by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware has been going on since at least 2019. Investigators have been gathering information on whether the US President’s son owes taxes on incomes that he generated during the time of his father’s vice-presidential term.

However, Jill is not the only parent to express support for Hunter Biden. Earlier this month, the US President told CNN that he continues to have “great” faith in his son. "I have great confidence in my son. I love him and he's on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I'm just so proud of him,” the president said.

It is to mention that the White House has consistently refused to issue a statement on the Hunter Biden investigation, saying it’s a matter for the Justice Department.

All you need to know about the investigation

Earlier this month, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that US federal agents have claimed that there is strong proof to charge Hunter Biden on the grounds of tax offences and making a false statement about a gun purchase. The information leaked by a member of the FBI was criticized by Hunter’s attorney Chris Clark, who said that “it is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one."

“We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job,” he further added.