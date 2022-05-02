Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Families Taking Refuge In Slovakia, Romania On Mother's Day

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who will start her five-day tour, is scheduled to meet the Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russia started ravaging war against Ukraine. According to the White House, she will spend her entire day with the Ukrainian mothers on May 8, i.e on Mother's Day. As per the schedule, the five-day trip will start on May 5, Thursday. It said that the first lady will meet mothers in Slovakia-a country that shares borders with Ukraine and has seen war "very closely". She also will be stopping in Romania, a NATO member.

"On May 8, Jill Biden will travel to Kosice and Vysne Nemecke in Slovakia to meet with refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and local Slovakians who are supporting Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in Slovakia," the White House said.

According to the data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin started so-called "military operations" against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Since then, millions of people have settled either in neighbouring countries or relocated elsewhere in Europe.

This will be Jill Biden's second visit abroad after Tokyo Olympics

"Throughout the trip, Jill Biden will also meet with US service members, US Embassy personnel, humanitarian aid workers and educators," the White House said. "After arriving in Romania on Friday, she is scheduled to meet with US service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base, a US military installation near the Black Sea," it added. It is worth mentioning that the first lady has not visited any country since she visited Tokyo last year for the opening of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games. The upcoming visit will be her second overseas travel. The trip also will mark her latest gesture of solidarity with Ukraine. Before heading back to the United States, she plans to meet with members of Slovakia’s government on May 9.

