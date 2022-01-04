Jill Biden To Visit Kentucky To Survey Damage Caused By Deadliest Tornadoes In US History

US First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Kentucky on Thursday in a bid to survey the damage from the tornados that tore through the state last month. According to a White House statement, Jill Biden will be accompanied by Deputy FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] Administrator Erik Hooks. They will be travelling to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they will be joined by Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from the recent tornadoes.

"The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need," the statement added.

According to the press note, Jill Biden will see neighbourhoods damaged by the storms as well as visit a FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center. It is to mention that more than 30 tornadoes had ripped through Kentucky and seven states last month on what is believed to be the deadliest December day of storms in US history. At least 90 people lost their lives in the storm and thousands of residents lost their homes.

Four twisters had hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 322 kilometres. The tornado outbreak was all the more remarkable as it came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows were blown out and roofs torn off the buildings that were still standing.

Damage from tornadoes could cost $19 million

Following the storm, US President Joe Biden had visited Kentucky to survey the extensive damage. "I’m here to listen," Biden said after seeing the damage. "There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he added. The President had also promised that the federal government is going to provide “whatever is needed”.

Meanwhile, according to an estimate from AccuWeather, last month’s tornadoes may be among the most expensive as well. Experts believe that the damage from the storms could total $18 billion, basing the cost off of all “direct and indirect” impacts of the tornadoes. As mentioned before, Biden has already vowed that the federal government will help Kentucky with 100% of the costs relating to the tornado damage.

