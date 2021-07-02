Jill Biden's Vogue Cover: Donald Trump Jr Photoshops First Lady Over Melania Snub

Former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, on July 1 posted a photoshopped version of the August issue of Vogue magazine’s cover featuring First Lady Jill Biden. While Vogue never featured ex-First Lady Melania Trump, Jill Biden embraced the cover of one of the world's most popular magazines, posing on the South lawn balcony at the White House. However, Trump Jr found the glossy cover with the hard rock singer and actor Alice Cooper’s face over the first lady’s comparatively more appropriate. He shared the superimposed image on Instagram saying, “Nailed it. Apologies to Alice Cooper.”

Apart from Trump Jr, the wife of ex-POTUS’ youngest son Eric Trump, Lara Trump also expresses her disagreement with Vogue’s decision to have the US First Lady on its August issue cover. In a Fox Business segment, Lara said that it was "too bad" that Vogue didn't feature First Lady like Melania Trump on its magazine cover who was a model and was also "incredibly fashionable".

Further citing 'hating Donald Trump' as the reason, Lara said that certain people are obsessed with hating Donald Trump which is why the magazine didn't feature someone "so stylish" like Melania. She added that Vogue is “so woke" they couldn't bring themselves to put "an incredibly beautiful woman” on the cover and that Melania was “the most beautiful first lady we ever had.”

Jill Biden described as ‘a first lady for all’

In an interview accompanying Jill Biden’s Vogue appearance, she was described as ‘a first lady for all.’ FLOTUS also noted that her husband US President Joe Biden was proving “a calmer president” than his predecessor Donald Trump.

She further said that a part of the reason why her husband Joe was elected as the POTUS was that people in the United States wanted "someone to come in and heal the nation", not only from the COVID-19 pandemic but they needed someone "calmer". She also appreciated the President's efforts in arranging vaccine drives.

The US First Lady also said that it was “kind of surprising” that her fashion choices would trigger conversations.

IMAGE: AP

