Ex-POTUS Jimmy Carter 'pained By Racial Injustices'; Says Nothing's Changed In 5 Decades

Former US President James Earl Carter, Jr, better known as Jimmy Carter has remarked that he is 'pained by the tragic racial injustices and consequent backlash across our nation in recent weeks." Referring to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, he said that protesting against racial discrimination was important, but violence was not the answer.

'Nothing has changed in five decades'

STATEMENT FROM FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER



Recalling his first address as Georgia's Governor, Carter when he addressed the inequality present in the state, he said that nothing had changed almost five decades later. "As a white male of the South, I know all too well the impact of segregation and injustice to African Americans..Dehumanizing people debases us all; humanity is beautifully and almost infinitely diverse. The bonds of our common humanity must overcome the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices."

"Since leaving the White House in 1981, Rosalynn and I have strived to advance human rights in countries around the world. In this quest, we have seen that silence can be as deadly as violence. People of power, privilege, and moral conscience must stand up and say “no more” to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy. We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations."

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by a police officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass protests in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

