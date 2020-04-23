Jobs created in US' longest employment boom have already wiped out: Report

Over 26 million Americans had likely sought unemployment benefits over the last five weeks, confirming that all jobs created by US’s longest employment boom had been wiped out in about a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, a weekly report by the country’s Labor department reportedly stated. This comes as the US is facing a decline in the economy and continuous protests amid a health emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed a total of 47,681 people across the US with a majority in New York state.

Restarting the economy

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the general elections scheduled for November this year is anxiously trying to reopen the economy. On April 22, the American leader lauded steps taken by a few of the Republican-led states that have restarted the paralysed economy despite increasing warnings by health officials. Scott Anderson, the chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco, speaking to international media reporters said that the US economy was "haemorrhaging jobs" at a pace and scale that was never recorded before. He went on the assert that it was equal to a national level natural disaster.

According to media reports, the data from last week’s claims brought the cumulative unemployment benefits claims to roughly 26.2 million since the week ending March 21, representing about 16% of the labour force. Last week's claims report covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of April's employment report. The economy created 22 million jobs during the employment boom which started in September 2010 and abruptly ended in February this year. Meanwhile, Economists have forecasted that as many as 2 million jobs were lost in April after the economy purged 701,000 positions in March, which was the largest decline in 11 years.

Image credits: AP