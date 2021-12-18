Joe Biden Accidentally Refers To Kamala Harris As 'President' During Speech At Varsity

United States President Joe Biden on Friday accidentally made a gaffe by pronouncing incorrect job title for his Vice President Kamala Harris at a public event. Delivering opening remarks at the South Carolina State University fall commencement event, Biden called Kamala Harris 'President' before condemning the attack on voter right by Republicans as 'unAmerican'. Notably, the gaffe came months after Biden apparently "stumbled" as he criticised the protests in Charlottesville that happened four years ago. He called the city Charleston and Charlotte before he finally got the name right, Sputnik reported.

"All kidding aside, of course, President Harris is proud Howard alum," Biden said, repeating the slip of the tongue he had made earlier too.

It is pertinent to mention that Biden is 79-year-old, 46th President of the United States, and the oldest person to hold the post in history. As per New York Post, the mistakenly pronounced designation comes amid mounting tensions among Democrats, including Harris (57) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (39), as to who will replace Biden in the 2024 elections. While US President Biden says he wishes to run again, but Democrats are fairly reluctant, citing concerns about his mental acuity.

No class gets to choose the world into which they graduate. But few classes enter at a point in history where they actually have a chance to change the trajectory of the country.



We face an inflection point today. And I’m confident the class of 2021 will meet the moment. pic.twitter.com/sDFvvT3CKi — President Biden (@POTUS) December 18, 2021

Joe Biden calls on young, Black audience to become leaders in society

In his speech in South Carolina, Biden encouraged the young to become leaders and business owners investing in their own communities to help them build and thrive in a more equitable society. "We learned there is no difference between a black entrepreneur and white entrepreneur in success, except, the black entrepreneur usually doesn't have a lawyer or someone who is going to be tree and accounting to get all set up," the US President said taking an obvious jibe at the Republican 'assault' on the treatment of black voters. "Maybe most important of all we have to protect that sacred right to vote, for God's sake," he added. Explaining how politics and democracy came through the civil rights movement, he raised concern over the "sinister combination" of voter suppression and election server and aversion. "It is unAmerican, undemocratic and sadly unprecedented since Reconstruction," President Biden said.

Biden's remarks come a day after White House was forced to clarify Vice President Harris' claims when she said Biden and her "never discussed" plans for 2021 elections, New York Post reported. As per an interview published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Harris had told the publication without any "ambiguity" that since the government has not yet completed its first year and is in the middle of the pandemic "we do not talk about now have we talked about re-election." When asked if she believed whether Biden would run for President, Harris added, "I'll be very honest. I don't think about it, now have we talked."

