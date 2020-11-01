Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Not Having Plans To Battle Covid-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused President Donald Trump of having no plan to address the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak allegedly in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 46,054,441 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 1,195,945. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 9,324,833 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 235,264. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

The battle continues

On October 22, during the Presidential Debate, Joe Biden was asked how he would respond to the next phase of the pandemic. During his allotted time of 2 minutes, Biden spent much of his time attacking the President. He said, anyone who is responsible for such a massive death toll should not be given a chance to become the President. As a part of his own plan, Biden said, he would encourage the citizens to wear a mask, increase investments in rapid testing and produce clear national reopening standards. However, he did not elaborate much on the points. The United States on October 29 registered the highest-daily spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded almost 90,000 cases. Former US commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb during an interview with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' said that currently, the US is facing the hardest time in the pandemic. He also said that people cannot give up their guard right now. In the last two weeks, 25 states in the US have set a new record for COVID-19 cases.

Biden describes Trump’s handling of the virus as "totally irresponsible" and he deemed American's health as the nation's top domestic issue. With this, Biden also accused Trump of dividing the US and turning Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity and national anthem. Biden said, “The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself. That’s exactly what Donald Trump has been doing from the beginning. Divide America. Pitting Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity, national origin. That's wrong. That's not who we are. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Let's keep showing him who we are”.

(Image Credits: AP)