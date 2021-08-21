Joe Biden Addresses Nation On Evacuation Ops In Afghanistan, Says Crisis Was Imminent

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, made his second address on the gruelling crisis that has shrouded Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban on August 15. Standing alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, POTUS stated that it was a consensus opinion to pull out American troops from the Asian country. Amidst the uncertainty and fear, Biden took the opportunity to ascertain that all Americans could get to the airport and that his administration was in talks with the Taliban to ensure the same.

“We are doing everything for safe evacuation for Americans, allies and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States. I will mobilize every resource necessary to the evacuation mission. We are in constant contact with the Taliban to ensure civilians reach safely at the airport,” said Biden. “There is a process to deal with the mad rush of Non-Americans who are at Kabul airport,” he added.

‘Biggest airlift in history'

Providing an update on US operations in the war-ravaged region, he said 6,000 troops were on the ground safeguarding the airport and facilitating the repatriation process. Asserting that it was the “biggest airlift” in history, Biden further confirmed that American citizens, Afghan allies, translators, interpreters and their families have been evacuated from the country. He also said that the United States was working in close coordination with allies and NATO in the evacuation process.

We have already evacuated more than 18,000 people from Afghanistan since July — and approximately 13,000 since our military airlift began on August 14.



During his address, Biden also clarified that the main purpose of US military presence in Afghanistan was to eliminate Al-Qaeda. Now, that Al-Qaida is neutralized and Osama Bin Laden has been killed, there wasn’t any reason behind American soldiers staying back. However, America’s battle against terrorism will continue. “We are dealing with Terrorist threats from other parts of earth without a permanent military presence there, we have to do the same in Afghanistan,” Biden said.

Reasons behind August deadline

The top democrat sparked a slew of negative responses for his haste in pulling out American troops from Afghanistan as Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over the country, reestablishing a reign of terror and suppression. However, pushing back on criticisms, POTUS reckoned that there were three reasons that 25,000 troops had to move to Afghanistan even when they were not being directly harmed.

He said that the troop withdrawal was part of the agreement that Trump had made a year ago. Secondly, Biden emphasized that the Taliban was taking large swaths of countryside, both north and south. Therefore, staying back would directly imply increasing the number of troops. Lastly, he explained that the crisis was inevitable. “There was no way in which you could have gotten out without seeing what you are seeing today," he said.

