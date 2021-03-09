Joe Biden Administration Allows Venezuelan Exiles To Live And Work Legally In US

The White House on Monday announced a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to people who had fled during political repression and economic chaos in Venezuela. This is a significant shift in policy from the former President Donald Trump tenure, the senior official said in a press briefing. A senior Biden government official said that 3,20,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible for TPS.

TPS to Venezuelans in US

Temporary Protected Status granted to Venezuelans who are already in the United States. According to officials, Venezuelans who are in the United States will not be deported till at least 2022. The immigrants also will be allowed to work legally in the United States as part of the protective status. The officials said the President was the first democratic candidate to recognise Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and has been very clear that Nicolas Maduro is a dictator and that the May 2018 elections were fraudulent and illegitimate.

“The living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens,” said the senior official. The Donald Trump administration had denied Venezuelans protection even as President Trump tried to overthrow the leftist government in Caracas. The officials said that the administration is working very closely with the European Union.

Columbia President welcomes the decision

The officials said that President Joe Biden has directed the administration to focus really on matters of human rights and to combat rampant corruption in the country. TPS will require people to go through security and background checks. The Venezuelans would need to fill an application that would include the fee. An individual will have 180 days to apply for TPS. They have to prove their residence through bills or other documentation. Columbia President Ivan Duque welcomed the Biden administration decision on TPS. "Together, the United States and Colombia will work for a fraternal and humanitarian immigration policy, in addition to continuing efforts for the return of democracy to Venezuela," he tweeted.

(Image Credits: AP)