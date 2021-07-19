Joe Biden Administration Discharges First Guantanamo Bay Detainee To Home Country

The United States President, Joe Biden, in a landmark step, has discharged one detainee from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility on July 19, Monday. According to The Associated Press, the detainee, Abdullatif Nasser was sent back home years after he was recommended for release. Now ex-detainee, Nasser had cleared before the repatriation review board five years ago.

Nasser's detention no longer considered necessary: Review Board

Abdullatif Nasser, a Moroccan black man in his mid-50s remained in the detention facility for 14 years. He had cleared the review process in July 2016, still remained in the facility during the Trump administration. However, on July 19, 2021, Nasser was no longer considered a threat to the US National Security, the Pentagon said on Monday. The Pentagon officials further informed that the board recommended authorisation for Nasser's redressal much earlier, nevertheless, the process could not be completed during Obama's presidency.

The United States expressed gratitude to Morocco for facilitating Nasser's transfer to his country. "The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its long-time partnership in securing both countries' national security, the Pentagon said in a statement. The statement also expressed gratefulness to Morocco for supporting the "ongoing US effort s to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility."

Joe Biden's effort to reduce 'Gitmo' population

This step is seen as a positive effort to reduce 'Gitmo' (popular name of Guantanamo Bay) population, which currently stands at 39. The Gitmo detainee redressal program was initiated by President George W. Bush and was welcomed by the Obama Administration, however, the transfer process was put on halt during Donald Trump's tenure. Trump strongly criticised the Gitmo detainee transfer system and ordered a ban on the release of prisoners from the Bay. "These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield," AP cited Trump.

Debates over 'Gitmo' prisoners

The release of prisoners from Guantanamo Bay is a long-standing debate in the US administration. The fear of the released detainees to resume unlawful activities has often clouded judgements before repatriating the prisoners. According to a 2016 report from the Federal National Intelligence, about 17 per cent of the 728 released detainees were "confirmed" and 12 per cent were "suspected" of re-engaging in terrorism or related activities, the AP mentioned. However, the report also mentioned that the released detainees who re-engaged in such activities were discharged before the security review that was set up during Obama's administration. For now, the CIA along with a special task force that includes agents from several agencies are shouldered the task of determining who should and should not be released from the facility.

(Input: AP)