Joe Biden Administration Falls Short Of July 4 COVID-19 Vaccination Goal: CDC Reports

The United States government has fallen short of meeting President Joe Biden's July 4 vaccination goal. According to CDC reports, the drive was supposed to get at least 70% of the adult Americans partially vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). As per the CDC data, 67% of adults in the country have received their vaccination dosage on Saturday.

Announcement by Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden was supposed to host the country's largest event on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday which clearly indicated the success of the country's vaccination campaign regarding the President's goal of vaccinating 70% of citizens. The celebration was to take place with around 1000 guests expected to attend. Although unvaccinated guests were asked to wear a mask, it was no mandated. It must be noted that mandatory mask-wearing has been lifted in states with low vaccine rates as well.

The US President also acknowledged that the country is yet to reach its originally set goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of its population by July 4. Following the interaction, the US President tweeted: "This Fourth of July, America is back. We're headed into a summer of joy - of freedom - thanks to the millions of Americans who stepped up to get vaccinated. To the frontline and essential workers who have made this possible: thank you."

We’re headed into a summer of joy – of freedom – thanks to the millions of Americans who stepped up to get vaccinated. To the frontline and essential workers who have made this day possible: thank you. pic.twitter.com/g6cztrJDT8 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2021

US under COVID-19 threat

As per reports, the United States of America is currently providing an average of 3,00,000 first dosages of vaccines. The figures were published by the CDC. After the figures were published, it was estimated that the country would be vaccinating almost 70% of adult citizens. In such a condition, the new Delta variant has increased the risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially for the areas where people are still not vaccinated.

Speaking on the condition, Biden's medical advisor Anthony Fauci said that due to the vaccination of most of the people in the country the Delta variant won't be affecting the major population. However, it can impact regional areas where people are still not vaccinated. The variant has caused concern among citizens due to which the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised the vaccinated citizens to wear the mask once again.

