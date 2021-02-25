Joe Biden Aims To Distribute Face Masks To Communities Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic

In a bid to make America’s COVID-19 response more “equitable”, the country’s President Joe Biden has announced that he would distribute face masks amongst communities hit hard by the pandemic. As per a White House statement, the Department of Defense, Health and Human services would begin the distribution next month with an aim to reach a total of 25 million residents. The cloth masks, all domestically manufactured, would be distributed through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers, food banks, and pantry systems.

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who downplayed the importance of face coverings, Biden has often advocated the use of masks to prevent infection. To encourage the practice, the President even asked all US residents to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office. “If we wear masks between now and the end of April, the experts tell us we may be able to save 50,000 lives,” Biden had said.

“Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all have access, and not all masks are equal,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

While American health authorities have already administered at least a single dose of vaccine on over 13.4 per cent of its population, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently warned that it did not mean that people should stop taking precautionary measures. In mid-January, Biden passed an executive order requiring employees working in White House as well as Federal Institutions to wear masks.

Read: ‘Oval Office Walk-in Privileges’: Joe Biden Poses With 'first Dogs' In White House

Read: Chrissy Teigen Requests Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter; Says 'It's Not You, It's Me'

Trump’s mask distribution plans

Regardless of downplaying the importance of face mask, Biden’s predecessor had devised a mask distribution plan that aimed at delivering face masks to all American residents. However, the initiative eventually got shelved. In contrast, Biden has opted for a more liberal and practical plan aiming to distribute masks to the underserved communities and those bearing the brunt of the outbreak. Speaking about the same earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested that logistical concerns underpinned the decision to scale back the plans to send masks to all Americans.

COVID situation in the US

With over 28,971,674 reported cases and 517,408 fatalities, the US has been the worst affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since vaccine distribution began in the US from December 14, more than 65 million doses have been administered, reaching 13.4% of the total U.S. population, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US is currently administering over 1.4 million shots a day.

Read: Biden Admin Proposes To Replace The Term 'alien' With 'noncitizen' In Immigration Laws

Read: Biden To Order A Review Of US Supply Chains For Vital Goods

(With inputs from AP)